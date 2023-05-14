Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 318,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,260,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.8% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 100,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.85. 504,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

