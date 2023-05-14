Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9939 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 3.7 %

EBKDY stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

