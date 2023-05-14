Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 14th (BRCC, BWXT, CLX, DKNG, JD, KRO, MHH, NC, NOMD, RXT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 14th:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $5.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $70.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $124.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $56.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $1.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $840.00 to $930.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $16.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

