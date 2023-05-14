Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 14th (BRCC, BWXT, CLX, DKNG, JD, KRO, MHH, NC, NOMD, RXT)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 14th:

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $5.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $70.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $124.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $56.00.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3.00 to $1.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $840.00 to $930.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $16.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $26.00.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

