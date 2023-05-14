Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

