EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $229.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.41. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after acquiring an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 592.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $181,396,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 148.5% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

