Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 274,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.0 days.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.71) to GBX 1,892 ($23.87) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($26.50) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($25.24) to GBX 1,930 ($24.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

GMVHF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. Entain has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

