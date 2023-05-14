Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$35.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.62. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$23.96 and a 12 month high of C$44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enghouse Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.63.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

