Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.72 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $269,412.25 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000886 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,519,236 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

