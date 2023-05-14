Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $967,887.00

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $188.17 or 0.00699542 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.99 billion and approximately $967,887.00 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 187.89598303 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $974,199.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

