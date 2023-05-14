ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $99,999.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

