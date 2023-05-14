ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.24). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
Insider Transactions at ENDRA Life Sciences
Institutional Trading of ENDRA Life Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.
