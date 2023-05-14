ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

