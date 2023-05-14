ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in April

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,146. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

