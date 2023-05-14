Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,293.0 days.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of EMLAF stock remained flat at $26.23 during midday trading on Friday. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.
About Empire
