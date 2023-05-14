Embecta Corp. (EMBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 13th

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Embecta Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $30.69 on Friday. Embecta has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

