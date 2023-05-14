Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 3.8% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.