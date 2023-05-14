Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.9% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

