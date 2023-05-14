Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Invests $7.59 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. DexCom makes up approximately 8.0% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

DexCom stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

