Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 3,000 ($37.85) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,934.83.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

