Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €4.22 ($4.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading on Friday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

