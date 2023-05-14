Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.3 %

ELEEF stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.