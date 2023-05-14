Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.21.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

