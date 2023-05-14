Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.14 million and $1.09 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008355 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,945,813,133 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

