Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $76.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC opened at $58.45 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

