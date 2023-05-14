Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Cut by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

NYSE EW traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.18. 1,565,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.