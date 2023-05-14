Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 538,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

