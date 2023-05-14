Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 37,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,483. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

