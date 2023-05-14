Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.92% of Eagle Materials worth $144,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eagle Materials

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.