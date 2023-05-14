Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

