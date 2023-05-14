Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $294.09

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.09 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 305.15 ($3.85). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.85), with a volume of 74,403 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,250.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust news, insider Jasper Judd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.80), for a total value of £15,050 ($18,990.54). 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

