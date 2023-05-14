DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 416 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 416 ($5.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.05) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.24) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 313.60 ($3.96) on Friday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

