Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Down 22.3% in April

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 888,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,924. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 355.49% and a negative return on equity of 128.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

