Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DPZUF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $35.21.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.