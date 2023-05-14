Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of DPZUF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $35.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
