Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1,344.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

DG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.51. 1,185,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.10 and its 200-day moving average is $231.69. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

