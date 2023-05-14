Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,044,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,013. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.