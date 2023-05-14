Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 2.44% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.75. 262,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,546. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

