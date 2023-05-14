Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 846,532 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 846,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.54% of Schlumberger worth $413,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.9% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 708,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.