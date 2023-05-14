Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 297,697 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,697 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.00% of Acadia Healthcare worth $374,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,195,000 after buying an additional 73,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,641,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,433,000 after buying an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

