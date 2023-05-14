Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 234,964 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $396,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

