Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555,217 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of Allstate worth $335,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

