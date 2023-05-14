Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of General Electric worth $316,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

