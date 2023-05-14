Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $365.85 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Parker-Hannifin worth $365,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $323.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.