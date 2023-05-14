Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.21% of Unum Group worth $343,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 412.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 680,241 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

