Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $321,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.49 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

