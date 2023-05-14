Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,306 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.41% of Amkor Technology worth $376,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

