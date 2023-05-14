DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $6.88 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

