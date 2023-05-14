DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
DIC Asset Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DDCCF opened at $6.88 on Friday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.
About DIC Asset
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.