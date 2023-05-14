Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.43) to GBX 3,700 ($46.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,200 ($53.00) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.57) to GBX 4,500 ($56.78) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

