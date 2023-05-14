Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

