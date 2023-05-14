DeversiFi Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $76.30 million and approximately $120.49 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

