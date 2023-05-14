Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

