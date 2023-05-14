Delaney Dennis R Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Delaney Dennis R lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 293,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.35. 16,541,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,515,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

