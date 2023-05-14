Delaney Dennis R Acquires 1,135 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.51. The company had a trading volume of 862,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

